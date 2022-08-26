Report: Boston Celtics sign big man Bruno Caboclo

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent center Bruno Caboclo per new reporting from Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith. The Brazilian big man is a versatile big able to play down to the 3 but has mostly played the 4 and 5 in recent years. He last played for the São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) based in the Brazilian city of the same name after his last stop in the NBA, the Houston Rockets, and between those stops had a stint with Limoges CSP in the French Pro-A league.

With 7 seasons of experience, Caboclo stands at 6-foot-9 heading into the 2022-23 season just shy of his 27th birthday. The Osasco native has struggled to put it together at the NBA level despite having been taken in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft (20th overall), his sole season of significant run coming with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19 that saw him log 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a block per game over 23.5 minutes of floor time per contest.

The Celtics are clearly hopeful Caboclo can produce something like that with a 3-pointer resembling the one he developed with Limoges, which saw him hitting 3.5 per game at a sizzling 44.8% success rate.

Celtics Lab 138: Where are they now? Keeping tabs on players from the past with Honest Larry https://t.co/ksjRYQDdY1 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 26, 2022

At present, no details have yet been revealed about the signing.

