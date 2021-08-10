Report: Boston Celtics have ‘shown interest in signing’ Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports that the Boston Celtics are among teams that have “shown interest in signing” Chicago Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen, with the Finnish sharpshooting forward also garnering interest from the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the Bulls signed forward DeMar DeRozan (who the Celtics reportedly also inquired after), the Finnisher — as he is sometimes called — was left the proverbial odd man out on his current squad and is now garnering interest from those teams regarding a potential salary of around $15 million per season, with a sign-and-trade needing to be orchestrated given the lack of cap space around the league.

Another potential hurdle for any potential landing spot would be the reported need to find a landing spot for the salary required to make space for Markkanen’s contract.

WATCH: Is stashed Boston Celtics point guard prospect ready for the NBA? https://t.co/LHfDfATizR — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 10, 2021

Fischer also reports that the Celtics “are exploring trade opportunities for point guard Kris Dunn and forward Bruno Fernando before concluding conversations with free agent Dennis Schroder.”

Could these issues be related? Or just parallel team-building endeavors? At any rate, they are certainly developments we will be keeping tabs on closely in the coming days.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

WATCH: Yam Madar highlights vs. Hawks in Las Vegas Summer League - 8 points, 2 boards, 2 assists WATCH: Yam Madar says 'it's a dream come true' wearing a Celtics jersey Summer Celtics sneak by Vegas Hawks 85-83 with Yam Madar jumpstart, Romeo Langford 3 WATCH: What's the plan for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers?

Story continues

List