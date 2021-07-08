Report: Boston Allison Feaster, Atlanta’s Landry Fields potential Celtics GM candidates

The Boston Celtics pulled the trigger on a major overhaul of the organization beginning at the start of their 2020-21 NBA offseason, starting with the retirement of longtime President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge and the elevation of former head coach Brad Stevens to succeed him as team president.

Soon after, Stevens hired former Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka to fill his former role as head coach, but there have been persistent rumors that Stevens isn’t done tinkering with the front office structure, perhaps planning on expanding Boston’s comparatively small front office. Now, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reports there are two potential candidates to serve under Stevens as the Celtics’ general manager, one internal and one external.

“Amid ongoing questions about the future structure of Boston’s basketball operations, Fields very much remains a top choice of Stevens and Celtics ownership to join Boston as the team’s general manager,” related Fischer.

While "Atlanta could simply block the Celtics' pursuit by elevating Fields to the same post underneath Hawks president Travis Schlenk" according to the B/R writer, the Hawks' recent success has made him an intriguing target.

"At just 33, Fields is widely considered a rising front-office name in the industry, known as a former pro capable of winning favor with today's players while also boasting the credentials and polish that come from a full four years at Stanford. Fields rose quickly through the San Antonio Spurs' vaunted scouting department that has already produced Sam Presti and Sean Marks, among others."

With the Udoka hire -- a former Spurs protegé himself -- along with Udoka's hire of Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, it's clear Boston values the basketball culture instilled in that Texas ball club considerably, so the interest makes sense. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1413180013839409153?s=20

Perhaps even more intriguing is the potential elevation of current director of player development Allison Feaster to the position, rumored to be of interest to Stevens as well. Given she was heavily involved in the coaching hiring process, it is very clear Boston values her perspective considerably. She would be the first female general manager in league history, joining a growing corp of women in position to take the reigns of such jobs currently filling that role at the G League level or as assistant GMs. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1413184639708155905?s=20

"It seems like she's getting some serious traction," one assistant GM reportedly shared with Fischer regarding moving up in the organizational structure. And while the fact that she is not only a woman but one of color is certainly important in terms of the broader need of representation in the NBA and wider sports world, there's a far more important reason for the Celtics to consider elevating her to general manager. She is by all accounts very, very good at her job.

