Report: Bosa's Week 1 status ‘in doubt' as 49ers star's holdout continues

The 49ers are in the midst of preparing for their Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and star edge rusher Nick Bosa still is M.I.A.

Bosa was not in Santa Clara on Wednesday for team meetings, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing sources. Rapoport added that Bosa's status is now "in doubt" for Sunday's season opener at Acrisure Stadium.

The 49ers and Bosa have been working to come to an agreement on a new, massive contract extension. Bosa has one season and $17.86 million remaining on his rookie contract, and will continue to hold out until a new deal is completed.

Bosa is coming off a season in which he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league with 18.5 sacks.

The 25-year-old is believed to be in Southern Florida, a little over two hours and 30 minutes away from Pittsburgh by flight. But whether Bosa will hop on a plane or not remains in question.

