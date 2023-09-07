Report: Bosa's contract extension includes record $50M signing bonus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nick Bosa secured a record payday Wednesday by agreeing to a massive five-year, $70 million contract extension with the 49ers, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

And apparently, the dollar signs don't stop cashing in there.

Bosa's deal with San Francisco includes a $50 million signing bonus, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, citing a source. The inking is yet another record for a defensive player.

Nick Bosa's megadeal with the #49ers includes a $50 million signing bonus, per source -- another record for a defensive player. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is tied with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for the fourth-highest signing bonus of all time.

Only quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford got higher signing bonuses (h/t John Lund).

Additionally, Bosa's average annual value of $34 million per season is the highest-paid non-quarterback and the 15th highest-paid player overall behind 14 quarterbacks.

The 25-year-old sat out all of the team's workouts this summer, both voluntary and mandatory, and his status for San Francisco's Week 1 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was questionable.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it perfectly clear that his star edge rusher will be on the field with the team Sunday as they officially begin the 2023 season.

