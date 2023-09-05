Report: Bosa, 49ers still need ‘significant breakthrough' to land contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa reportedly plans to remain patient while holding out for a new long-term contract.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the two sides still are separated in contract negotiations.

“There is no deal yet for Nick Bosa,” Rapoport reported on the "NFL Total Access" show. “… Until there is a significant breakthrough, I do not expect Nick Bosa on the field for the San Francisco 49ers.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #49ers and star edge Nick Bosa need a significant breakthrough to get him back on the field. pic.twitter.com/aD1HCQc8me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2023

Bosa, entering the final year of his rookie contract, did not report to training camp or the preseason in search of a long-term deal. The contract is expected to be the most lucrative salary for a pass rusher in NFL history, a crown currently worn by Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt at $28 million per year.

Rapoport reported the 49ers already have offered Bosa more than Watt's $28 million yearly salary. But that is not the number Bosa and his team are focused on.

"It really isn’t a question of is it going to be the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher," Rapoport said. "It sounds to me like they’re already there, already past T.J. Watt. ... This is about how close to Aaron Donald’s $31 million and change does he get -- or does he get over that?"

Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, reworked his contract last summer and now earns an average of $31.7 million per year (h/t Spotrac). He's the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Bosa could be looking to reset the market for defensive players with this next deal.

In the short term, Bosa and the 49ers are running out of time before Sunday's season-opening clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers practiced Monday, and Tuesday is the players' day off.

"Wednesday starts the game week," Rapoport said. "If he is not there Wednesday, obviously that would not bode well for him being able to participate in this week’s game."

Working out a deal for the long term is the top priority, but the 49ers' lack of depth on the edge could be exposed in Week 1 if the superstar Bosa is not on the field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast