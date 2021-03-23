Report: Bol Bol, Lauri Markannen offered in packages for Lonzo Ball

In search of the best potential offer for Lonzo Ball, the New Orleans Pelicans appear to at least have an eye on big men to pair with Zion Williamson long-term. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Monday that the Pelicans have had discussions with Chicago on a deal involving Lauri Markkanen and with Denver on a deal with Bol Bol included.

“…There were early discussions centered around swapping Lauri Markkanen for Ball, sources said, yet those talks have not yet seemed close to substantial. Denver has repeatedly been mentioned by league sources as a Ball suitor, rumored to have offered Bol Bol in those early conversations…”

This is not the first time the Bulls have been mentioned as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the team has dangled Tomas Satoransky and second round picks for Ball as well.

In theory, Markkanen and Bol would be complementary pieces to Williamson with their ability to stretch the floor. Both, however, would likely need to be packaged for more assets in a trade for Ball.

Markkanen is a player that has struggled to stay on the court and is also set for restricted free agency. Bol has been a high-potential player but is still pretty far away from contributing to a winning team.

