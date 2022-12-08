Report: Bobby Wagner won’t face criminal charges for tackling fan who ran onto field

During the Rams’ Week 4 game against the 49ers, a fan ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb advocating for animal rights. After eluding security for a bit, Bobby Wagner stepped in and leveled the protestor, putting an end to his run around the field.

The fan filed a police report over the incident, claiming he suffered a concussion and other injuries. However, Wagner will not face any criminal charges for tackling the protestor, according to TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ that police “did not file charges with the Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office.”

Wagner wasn’t worried about a police report being filed against him back in October, saying he was more concerned about the security guard “that was hurt trying to chase him.”

Wagner is in his first season with the Rams after signing with them in free agency. Though the season hasn’t gone according to plan for the team, Wagner is having another strong campaign as one of the best linebackers in football.

Fortunately, this “incident” from Week 4 won’t be a blemish on his 2022 season.

