Report: Bobby Johnson leaving Bills for Giants

Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is leaving for the Giants, Mike Silver of Bally Sports reports.

Johnson will take the same role with the Giants.

He joins General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in leaving the Bills for the Giants.

Johnson spent 2010-11 with the Bills and rejoined the team in 2019. He also has spent time with the Colts, Raiders, Lions and Jaguars.

The Giants have shown interest in making Bills quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey their offensive coordinator. Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell also could follow Daboll to New York, according to Ryan Talbot of nyup.com.

