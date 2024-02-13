Report: Bobby Johnson to be Commanders offensive line coach

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn joined the team after running the defense in Dallas the last three years and he's reportedly adding another seasoned NFC East coach to his staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bobby Johnson will be the offensive line coach in Washington. Johnson spent the last two seasons as the offensive line coach with the Giants before being dismissed after the end of the 2023 season.

Johnson came to the Giants from Buffalo with Brian Daboll and he's also coached with the Colts, Raiders, Lions, and Jaguars over the course of his career.

Monday also brought word that Ken Norton Jr. will be the team's linebackers coach and Quinn has filled a number of the key roles on his staff since getting the job a couple of weeks ago.