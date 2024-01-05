Report: Bo Davis expected to remain at Texas despite pursuit from LSU

When LSU fired defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey alongside most of the on-field defensive staff — including defensive coordinator Matt House on Wednesday, and it wasn’t a secret who most fans wanted as his replacement.

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has been a hopeful addition to the staff since even before Brian Kelly announced these staff moves, and when he did, Davis became an obvious candidate to replace Lindsey.

However, according to a report from On Texas Football, that’s not likely to happen. Davis is expected to remain with the Longhorns despite being heavily pursued by the Tigers.

According to a report from Football Scoop, LSU considered hiring Davis of equal or greater priority to the defensive coordinator hire.

LSU's interest was very real. As was Bo's buyout. Regardless, is a win for Sark and company. https://t.co/FiUE9DrJxP — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 5, 2024

A former player at LSU, Davis is a well-traveled and experienced defensive line coach having held that role at Alabama and Texas as well as with the Detroit Lions.

He began his career as a graduate assistant at LSU in 1995 and would later return to serve as the assistant strength and conditioning coach on Nick Saban’s staff in 2002.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire