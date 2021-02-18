Report: Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

For the second consecutive year, at least for the time being, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing south of the border, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Toronto will begin the 2021 season in Dunedin, Florida, home of the Blue Jays' Class-A affiliate Dunedin Blue Jays. Dunedin has served as Toronto's spring training home since the franchise's inaugural 1977 season.

Davidi and Nicholson-Smith report that an official announcement from the Blue Jays is expected Thursday.

Toronto will play home games in Dunedin through May 2, which spans a series with the Washington Nationals. From there onwards, the Blue Jays will continue to evaluate their options with more information through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Blue Jays were in a similar situation as the Canadian government rejected a proposal in July which would allow the team to host games in Toronto. Toronto eventually found a venue, playing its home games out of Buffalo's Sahlen Field, host to the team's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

It's shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent Blue Jays history after the team acquired 2017 World Series MVP George Springer and infielder Marcus Semien, who will help elevate Toronto's young core of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but fans will have to wait to see them in person as the pandemic continues.

