Report: Blue Jackets RFA Anderson in contact with Hockey Canada about 2018 Olympics

The preseason is well underway and Josh Anderson is still without a contract.

Anderson, who scored 17 goals and 29 points last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, is one of two remaining restricted free agents without a new deal. The other is Andreas Athanasiou of the Detroit Red Wings.

While there were reports this summer about Athanasiou potentially going to the KHL for this season, John Shannon of Sportsnet reported on Thursday that Anderson’s representatives have reached out to Hockey Canada’s staff about the 2018 Olympics.

Anderson’s entry-level contract, with an AAV of just over $894,000, expired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, here is the latest on this ongoing contract situation.

No progress in contract impasse bw #CBJ, Josh Anderson. Doesn’t appear the position of either side has budged since camp started 8 days ago. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 21, 2017







