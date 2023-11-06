Report: Blake Martinez ending retirement to sign with Panthers

Free agent linebacker Blake Martinez is ending his retirement to sign with the Panthers, Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report reports.

Martinez worked out for the Panthers on Oct. 25.

Martinez, 29, retired to start his own business selling Pokemon cards. Blake’s Breaks, though, was banned by Whatnot — an online social marketplace that allows users to sell products to each other — from selling cards on its site in August.

He last played in the NFL in 2022 as a member of the Raiders, seeing action in four games.

The Packers drafted Martinez in the fourth round in 2016, and he played four seasons in Green Bay. Martinez led the league in tackles in 2017 with 144 stops.

He totaled 144 tackles in 2018 and 155 in 2019.

Martinez signed a three-year, $30 million pact with the Giants in 2020, but the team released him after two seasons.

He joined the Raiders’ practice squad last October.