Report: Blackhawks working on Duncan Keith trade out of Chicago

The end of an era is nearing. The Chicago Blackhawks are exploring trade options for defenseman Duncan Keith, according to Elliotte Friedman.

There are rumblings Chicago is working on a potential Duncan Keith trade to either the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada. Word is Keith and team are working together to get him to a place he wants to go. We will see where this goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2021

The Blackhawks are looking for landing spots in the Pacific Northwest or Western Canada, presumably for Keith to be closer to home. Keith spends his summers in British Columbia, several hours outside of Vancouver.

That limits Keith's landing spots to a handful of teams: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flame, Edmonton Oilers and the newly formed Seattle Kraken team.

Another hurdle to finding a trade partner is Keith's contract. He's owed a little over $5.5 million in each of the next two seasons and quickly approaching 40.

It comes on the heels of news that team captain Jonathan Toews will return next season after missing the 2021 season with medical issues.

Keith has spent his entire NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups along the way, plus a Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy to boot.

Keith's 1,192 games ranks second in franchise history behind only Stan Mikita. His long-time defensive partner Brent Seabrook also eclipsed the 1,000 games played mark, making the duo only the seventh in NHL history to play 1,000 games together - and the first pair of defenseman to do so.

Keith also won Olympic Gold Medals for Team Canada in 2010 and 2014.

