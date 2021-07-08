Report: Billups looking into adding Brooks, Hollins or Del Negro as lead assistant

Report: Billups looking to add Brooks, Hollins or Del Negro as lead assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the 2021 NBA Draft and Summer League approach, the coaching staff of newly named Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups could be coming together.

Three candidates reported by Shams Charania of the The Athletic are all former head coaches: Lionel Hollins, Scott Brooks, and Vinny Del Negro.

Hollins spent the past two seasons with the Lakers, which included a championship in 2020. Scott Brooks was relieved of his duties with the Wizards after five seasons and a late run into the 2021 playoffs. As for Del Negro, he hasn’t coached anywhere since being replaced by Doc Rivers as the head coach of the Clippers in 2013.

The connection for Del Negro, despite his long absence from coaching, could be due to him coaching Billups for a few seasons when he was a Clipper.

Although nothing is definite, it’s clear Billups is looking to create a coaching staff with much experience. From guys who were former head coaches and players, and like with Del Negro, the relationship between who he’s rumored to pursue is apparent.

Billups is entering his first-year as a head coach after one year as an assistant with the Clippers. Despite limited experience as a coach, he was an All-Star and All-NBA caliber player during his 17-year NBA career.