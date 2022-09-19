Report: Bills WR Gabe Davis out vs. Titans
It's 2022, and the Bears are still figuring out the forward pass.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
Vegas police are investigating an incident in which Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray was struck in the face after Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on the Steelers offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky after a lackluster performance against the Patriots in Week 2.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent [more]