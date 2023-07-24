Report: Bills have workout with Darrynton Evans in wake of Nyheim Hines injury

While outsiders have just learned about the Nyheim Hines injury update, it appears the Buffalo Bills have known.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com via Titans Wire,on Sunday former Tennessee Titans third-round pick Darrynton Evans is having an upcoming workout with the Buffalo Bills.

On early Monday morning, reports surfaced that Hines is set to miss the entire 2023 NFL season. He reportedly sustained an off-site knee injury which will keep him off the field. That leaves the likes of James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in Buffalo’s backfield just days ahead of training camp’s start on Wednesday.

In addition to his experience as a rusher, like Hines, Evans has returned kicks as well.

