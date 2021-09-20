Report: Bills working out free agent Quinton Dunbar

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly working out a veteran cornerback, one day following their Week 2 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, free agent Quinton Dunbar is working out for the Bills:

The Bills are working out free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, a source said. Dunbar was with the Lions earlier this summer and has received interest from a few teams recently. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 20, 2021

If the Bills do workout Dunbar, that will be confirmed by the NFL’s transaction wire later in the day or at some point this week depending on when the workout takes place.

It’s unclear why the Bills are bringing in Dunbar at this time. Against the Dolphins, the only cornerback to go down with injury was Levi Wallace, however, he was only dealing with a cramp, the team announced.

Because of that, it’s unclear if Wallace’s injury was potentially more serious or if the Bills might just want to upgrade their roster or practice squad. At the end of training camp, Buffalo also only kept five cornerbacks on their final roster.

Dunbar was released by Detroit earlier this offseason following some off-field circumstance. According to Lions Wire, Dunbar was with the team at the start of training camp but left for personal reasons.

After several days away that were excused, he was released. He was expected to be a starter with Detroit prior to being cut.

The Lions are also one of the teams that have recently been interested in signing Dunbar.

Dunbar, a 2015 undrafted rookie signee of the Washington Football Team, found a stay on their roster until 2019. He then skipped town to the Seattle Seahawks last season where he put up a below average PFF grade of 47.7 in 2020.

