Report: Bills won’t tender Levi Wallace contract, return still possible

The Buffalo Bills are not going to tender restricted free agent cornerback Levi Wallace a contract this week.

However, ESPN’s Field Yates reports on Monday that the two sides are still looking to sign a contract:

The Bills will not be tendering RFA CB Levi Wallace, but a return to Buffalo has not been ruled out, per source. The 25-year old Wallace started 12 games last season with 48 tackles and 2 INT. Good young corner. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

The lowest amount the Bills could tender Wallace a contract is $2.13 million. Since Buffalo is reportedly not planning on doing that, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday when the free agent market officially opens. On Monday, the legal tampering window began.

In 2020, Wallace ended up splitting playing time with Josh Norman down the stretch at the No. 2 cornerback position. Norman is also an unrestricted free agent.

Without Wallace and Norman, the Bills only have 2020 seventh-round rookie Dane Jackson as a candidate for their starting job. Wallace, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie following the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 12 games played, Wallace had 48 tackles, including one for loss, with eight passes defended and two interception last season.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on Wallace and all-things Bills related as NFL free agency opens.

Related