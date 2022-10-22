Report: Bills were not in on Christian McCaffrey in the end

A huge trade went down in the NFL this week and some in Buffalo had hoped the Bills would be involved.

As it turns out, that reportedly was not the case.

According to multiple reports including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, in the final few days before the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey, the Bills were in talks with the Panthers.

Reportedly, Buffalo had previously inquired, but the asking price was too high.

In the end, the Panthers sent McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

The cost was a second, third, fourth, and fifth-round picks. All of those are in 2023, except the fifth which is a 2024 NFL draft selection.

Aside from the Bills, Rap Sheet reports that the Los Angeles Rams were also interested in making a move for McCaffrey.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane often states that he’ll always look to add any piece to his Bills roster that will improve the team.

While Devin Singletary has had two good games in a row prior to the deal, it’s still worth an ask on McCaffrey, especially with Beane’s ties to the Panthers. He was part of the scouting staff that drafted the rusher prior to him taking his current job.

However, the GM also also says any deal has to make sense. That’s a very big haul for a running back, no matter how dynamic he may be.

