Report: Bills’ Von Miller has ‘knee sprain’ but will still ‘miss time’

The Buffalo Bills received some potentially good and bad early update regarding the injury sustained by Von Millet against the Detroit Lions.

During the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup, Miller was rolled up on from behind. He left the game and was quickly ruled out due to a knee injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the early word is that Miller has a “knee sprain.”

While that’s a positive sign since knee injuries can be much worse, There is a negative side to the news. Miller is still likely to miss multiple weeks, per the report.

Here’s Rap Sheet’s full initial update on the Bills pass rusher:

There is no doubt Von Miller will miss time. The question is how much. The Wild Card round of the playoffs is a more than a month and a half away. It’s 80 days until the Super Bowl. If the MRI confirms a sprain, his return could come in that window. Important tests coming. https://t.co/H0mvJA8Kcb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

