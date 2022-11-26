Report: Bills’ Von Miller did not tear ACL but outcome still to be determined

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller reportedly did not tear his ACL in his knee he injured against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

However, the final report is still yet to be determined.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, time will tell. Miller is set to wait a week or two and see how his knee progresses.

At that point, Miller will then figure out if he can put off having surgery or if he can play through the injury. That will likely require a brace, but Miller has worn one previously in his career.

On Friday, Miller was already ruled out of Buffalo’s next game by head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play another Thursday contest against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates to Miller’s injury as information is made available.

