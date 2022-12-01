Report: Bills, Tre’Davious White restructuring contract

The Buffalo Bills are moving around some finances at a very interesting time.

According to WGR-550 radio, the Bills (8-3) are restructuring the contract of cornerback Tre’Davious White. The move will save the team $2.5 million on Buffalo’s salary cap. The report was later confirmed by the Buffalo News as well:

NFL source tells me the Bills restructured the contract of CB Tre’Davious White to now create approximately 2.5M of cap space. They were down to a league-low $332K before this move due to the toll of injury replacement costs and the acquisition of Nyheim Hines. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 30, 2022

The previous total the Bills had was near the least amount of salary cap space of any team in the NFL.

However, the timing is interesting because of Odell Beckham Jr. The free-agent receiver was cleared to return to action and he’s slated to have a visit with the Bills on Friday.

White is signed through the 2025 season. He agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension in September 2020.

White, similar to Beckham, tore his ACL. He returned to action just this past week.

That’s worth mentioning since White only just got back into the fold. He originally injured his knee on Thanksgiving 2021. Beckham did months later during the Super Bowl.

However, there is a chance both players have different timetables. If the Bills (8-3) do sign Beckham, it’s going to be because they’re confident in his recovery.

Along with visiting Buffalo, Beckham will reportedly have free-agent visits with the New York Giants (7-4) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3).

