Report: Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs is headed to the AFC South, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The bills are sending the 4x Pro-Bowler to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in the 2025 draft. Diggs, 30, has nine years of NFL experience and topped 1,000 yards in each of his past six seasons. Now in the AFC South, the Titans will see him twice this season, but they should be ready.

This offseason, Titans General Manager Ran Carthon has significantly buffed up the secondary, picking up cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed.

According to Carthon, fans should be prepared to see an entirely different defense under new Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson, and it starts with Sneed.

“[Adding L’Jarius Sneed] helps us tremendously out from a coverage standpoint on the back end,” said Carthon. “If you guys know Dennard [Wilson] and what he wants to do, I think the guys that we signed in [Awuzie] and in [Sneed], I think they both fit what he wants to do from a cover standpoint, and then having Roger [McCreary] here. Roger’s played outside, he’s played inside and so he fits as well. So it gives us a legitimate top three out of the gate and we’re going to continue to add guys and we’re going to expect guys that were here last year to step up and earn those other spots, but we’re bringing in scheme fits for what we’re going to do defensively.”

The NFL Draft is three weeks away and the Titans need a few more weapons on defense – a linebacker and an edge rusher – replacing Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry who both have signed with the Texans.

