Report: Bills add another playmaker, trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills have traded for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

They're sending running back Zack Moss to the Colts in return, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. News of the trade broke in the final minutes before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Buffalo also traded for Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe in exchange for a seventh-round pick, adding depth to its secondary.

The Bills were reportedly initially interested in former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey when he hit the trade block, but not in the mix when the San Francisco 49ers ultimately parted with four draft picks to acquire him. Instead they'll add Hines to an already potent offense that ranks first in the NFL in yards and second in points per game.

Nyheim Hines is joining the Buffalo Bills. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

With Moss departed in the trade, Hines joins a running back depth chart featuring Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook. Hines played primarily in Indianapolis as a third-down option behind Jonathan Taylor and a pass-catching option out of the backfield. In four-plus seasons with the Colts, Hines tallied more receiving yards (1,725) than rushing yards (1,205).

He projects for a similar role in Buffalo, where he'll serve as another receiving option for Josh Allen with the ability to relieve Singletary as a runner.