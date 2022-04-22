Report: Bills have top-30 pre-draft visit with Sean Rhyan

The Buffalo Bills’ re-tooling of their offensive line is a deed that appears to be continuously ongoing, especially ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

With the event now just a week away, the Bills could be poised to dip into the offensive line prospect pool as early as Day 2 of the draft. That update comes via Syracuse.com as the Bills reportedly met with UCLA offensive line Sean Rhyan for a top-30, pre-draft visit:

Per source, UCLA OL Sean Rhyan has had numerous top-30 visits and his most recent was with the #Bills. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 9, 2022

As referenced, Rhyan could be a player that Buffalo plucks off the board in the second or third round. According to Pro Football Focus‘ metrics, he’s coming off the best year of his college career.

The football analytics outlet handed him an 83.9 overall grade for his 2021 season.

Rhyan profiles as the type of offensive lineman the Bills have targeted this offseason as well: Athletic.

At UCLA, Rhyan almost exclusively played left tackle. However, his 6-foot-5, 321-pound frame makes him better suited as a guard in the NFL. Buffalo won’t be upset about his ability to kick over to tackle in a pinch, though.

Currently the Bills appear to have their starting O-line set on paper. But in the past, Buffalo has eased rookie lineman into playing time–look no further than third-round rookie Spencer Brown in 2021.

In having a top-30 visit with Rhyan, Buffalo does appear to have some legitimate interest in him. The Bills are allowed to have up to 30 draft prospects in town for pre-draft workouts, meetings, and more, and they decided to allocate one of those to Rhyan.

