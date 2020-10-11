Report: Bills still practicing on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills aren’t sure if they’re going to play in Week 5, but they’re still getting after it.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Bills are scheduled to practice at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The team will be on the practice field still because they’ve yet to receive any sort of update on their upcoming game.

#Bills source just now: "We are getting ready for our 10:45a practice session. Right now we are proceeding as normal. Hopefully we will know something after soon." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 11, 2020





Rescheduled to Tuesday, the Bills’ upcoming opponent, the Titans, had another COVID-19 positive test on Sunday morning. The NFL has already confirmed that another Week 5 game involving the Patriots and Broncos has been moved to Week 6. That alone puts the Bills’ Tuesday clash in jeopardy.

But it appears, just in case, Buffalo will still practice on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on Tuesday’s game. An update is likely to pop up at some point on Sunday.

