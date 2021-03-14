Report: Bills re-sign OL Jon Feliciano to three-year deal

BREAKING NEWS:

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In another surprise re-signing, the Buffalo Bills found the funds to bring offensive lineman Jon Feliciano back in the fold. According to NYUP, the lineman and the Bills have agreed to the three-year deal worth $17 million.

Last week, the Bills re-signed fellow offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year deal. That contract was announced after a four-year extension with linebacker Matt Milano was reached.

Check back for updates…

