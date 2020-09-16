Report: Bills have shown interest in free agent CB Prince Amukamara

The Buffalo Bills have had their share of injuries to the cornerback position already during the 2020 season. Most notably, Josh Norman, a veteran free agent signee from this offseason landed on the injured reserve list prior to the team’s season opener against the Jets.

Since then, the Bills have worked out a few cornerbacks and made a few noteworthy movements in regard to the position group. On Wednesday, another arrive via Prince Amukamara.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer, the Bills are a team that have shown some level of interest in the defensive back. The 31-year-old was released by the Raiders in a bit of a surprise move this offseason, considering he signed a one-year deal with the team in May. He was expected to start, but rookie Damon Arnette, a first-round rookie from the recent NFL Draft, impressed during training camp leading to Amukamara’s release.

A 2011 first-round pick of the Giants, he won Super Bowl XLVI in his rookie season. That year Amukamara did break his foot holding him to seven games and missed multiple games early in his career with the Giants due to injury. However, since signing with the Jaguars in 2016, Amukamara has played in at least 14 games per season. From 2017-2019, Amukamara was with the Bears.

Amukamara has 10 career interceptions in 113 games (99 starts) with 78 passes defensed and six forced fumbles. Per Fowler’s report, the Lions have also shown interest in signing him.

