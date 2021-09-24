Report: Bills to sell PSLs to help fund construction of new stadium

The Buffalo Bills are going to get into the PSL game, otherwise know as personal-seat license.

According to the Buffalo News, Bills ownership is going to require season-ticket holders to buy PSLs in the future, which will help fund the construction of the team’s new home.

Via the BN, Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, confirmed that PSL will be used by the team.

“We will definitely have PSLs as part of a new stadium,” he said.

PSLs are new to Buffalo, but not the NFL. Essentially, NFL teams with PSLs require those who would like to buy season tickets to also buy a “license” to make that purchase of tickets.

This fee does not cover the cost of the tickets, either. So it’s buying something… in order to have the right to buy something else.

According to Raccuia, every new stadium built for a NFL team since 2009 has gone on to introduce to PSLs. He adds that Buffalo “will most likely have the lowest PSLs of any new stadium,” citing a desire from the team to not price fans out of attending games in Orchard Park.

Reportedly the PSLs could cost around $1,000 each but prices will likely vary. Around 50,000 could be sold, but that likely depends on the size of the new venue as well.

Recently an update said the Bills were considering building a smaller project, a 60,000-seat stadium, which could be opened by 2027.

Highmark Stadium currently has a seating capacity of 71,608 seats.

Bills Wire will continue to follow the stadium topic as it unfolds. Check back for future updates.

