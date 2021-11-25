Report: Bills to scratch Zack Moss vs. Saints

Zack Moss will reportedly not be playing against the New Orleans Saints.

According to NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, Moss will be a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday when the team takes on the Saints (5-5) on Thanksgiving.

Earlier this week, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was asked if Breida, who had been a healthy scratch himself for most of the season, had earned more playing time. McDermott’s response was short and to the point.

“Yes,” the coach said.

It appears McDermott and the Bills (6-4) really meant that.

In Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, Devin Singletary and Matt Breida both outsnapped Moss.

The Bills will end up confirming this report about 90 minutes before kickoff at 8:20 p.m. when the inactives lists are announced by both teams.

Check back at Bills Wire for that update.

