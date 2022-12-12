Report: Bills’ Ryan Bates not expected to have long-term injury

The Buffalo Bills could have escaped their win against the New York Jets with a clean bill of health.

In the 20-12 win, the Bills (10-3) only lost one player due to injury: Ryan Bates.

Buffalo’s starting offensive lineman left the contest due to an ankle injury which occurred when quarterback Josh Allen scored a rushing touchdown.

Greg Van Roten went on to replace Bates for the remainder of the contest. However, Bates might not miss much time.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bates sustained a low-ankle sprain. Compared to a high-ankle injury, lower ones are much more manageable and have a shorter healing time in general.

Per the report, Bates’ injury is “not expected to be a long-term issue.”

That’s good news for Buffalo, who will face a talented defensive line against the Miami Dolphins (8-5) in Week 15.

Bates’ status on the injury report during the lead up to Buffalo’s matchup with Miami will be monitored throughout the week. Bills Wire will bring you those updates.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire