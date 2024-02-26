Report: Bills restructure OL Connor McGovern's contract
The Bills began Monday with $36.726 million in cap space, and they now have added to that.
The team did a conversion on offensive lineman Connor McGovern's contract, guaranteeing his deal for 2024 and clearing $3.74 million of cap space, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
McGovern signed a three-year, $22.35 million contract with the Bills a year ago after he spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, who made him a third-round pick.
He started all 17 games in 2023.
In his career, McGovern has played 62 games with 46 starts.