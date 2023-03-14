The Bills were $11 million over the salary cap after linebacker Matt Milano signed an extension over the weekend to free up $6 million. It didn’t take the team long to get under the cap.

The Bills have restructured the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and outside linebacker Von Miller, creating approximately $32 million in salary cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Allen was scheduled to make a base salary of $27.5 million and count $39.772 million against the salary cap.

Miller was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million with a cap hit of $18.615 million.

The Bills agreed to terms with former Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern on Monday and re-signed defensive back Cam Lewis, punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. They lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears.

Report: Bills restructure contracts of Josh Allen, Von Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk