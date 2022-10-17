Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster.

Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in 2018 and came to the Bills in a 2020 trade.

He played in 27 games for the Bills over the last two seasons and recorded 19 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Smith also had eight tackles in 19 games for the Panthers during his first two seasons.

Report: Bills to release Andre Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk