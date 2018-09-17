Report: Bills RB LeSean McCoy Suffered Broken Ribs vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills running LeSean McCoy broke his ribs during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapaport.

According to the report, McCoy's injury doesn't mean he will miss the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he will try to play through it.

McCoy has only carries for 39 yards and four catches for 29 yards during the 31–20 loss to Los Angeles, dropping the Bills to 0–2 for the season.

McCoy has carried the ball 16 times in 2018 for 68 rushing yards, with no touchdowns.