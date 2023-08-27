Report: Bills, Ravens, Lions all showed Trey Lance trade interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There certainly was no lack of trade interest when it came to now-former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance this week.

It first was reported by The San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman on Friday that the Buffalo Bills were outbid by the Dallas Cowboys for Lance, and two other teams reportedly were linked to a potential deal for the young quarterback as well.

The Baltimore Ravens, along with the Bills, had conversations with the 49ers about a Lance trade, and the Detroit Lions showed interest as well, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday, citing sources. Russini noted most of those early conversations revolved around a sixth-rounder that could get to a fifth.

The Cowboys ended up victorious in the Lance sweepstakes, sending a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to San Francisco in exchange for the 23-year-old after reportedly giving him a second-round grade entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

It was a battle Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared unwilling to lose, as he told reporters Saturday the team "didn’t want the phone to hang up" once they knew Lance was available.

"We didn't waste any time," Jones told reporters before the Cowboys' preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders (h/t Pro Football Talk).

Lance's place on the QB depth chart in Dallas is unclear, and the same could be said if he had been traded to Buffalo or Baltimore. Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are entrenched as starters for the Cowboys, Bills and Ravens, respectively.

Tossing Lance into the mix in Detroit could have been interesting however, as the third-year pro would have joined the likes of Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater in the Lions' QB room.

While Lance's future with the Cowboys remains to be seen and his tenure with the 49ers didn't work out, it's clear plenty of other NFL teams see his potential.

