Report: Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium project by 2027

The topic of the Buffalo Bills and their stadium has taken a bit of backseat because of the transition of power in New York State’s government from Andrew Cuomo to now Gov. Kathy Houchel in recent weeks.

Now the Orchard Park building is back in the headlines as of Tuesday and we have some further details on a potential project size for the new venue. Per the AP, the Bills proposed a new stadium project which includes 60,000 seats and 60 suites.

Highmark Stadium currently has a seating capacity of 71,608 seats with 121 suites sorted into three different suite types, according to the team’s website.

This potential project has a construction completion date said to be in 2027 as well. Previously it was reported that the Bills hope to have “shovels in the ground” by next year, regarding a starting point.

Long reported was the Bills’ desire to build the new venue in Orchard Park close to the team’s current home. The team previously conducted a study into determining a location. It was also previously reported that such a project could cost around $1.4 billion.

The team, state, and Erie County, who currently own Highmark Stadium, are still working through cost-negotiations as we still do not have any solid answers on that. Originally reported was the team’s ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula requesting that taxpayers front the entire cost of a new stadium.

That has since been refuted multiple times and it’s expected that there will be some sort of split. The exact one has not been finalized which is mostly why talks are still ongoing.

The Bills’ home was last renovated in 2013 but the construction of a new stadium entirely has been a topic of discussion since the Pegulas purchased the team.

In addition, the Bills are tied to a lease to play at Highmark stadium until July 2023. If a project slated for conclusion in 2027 is approved, that lease will need to be extended.

Bills Wire will continue to follow the stadium topic as it unfolds. Check back for future updates.

