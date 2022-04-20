Report: Bills have pre-draft visit with LB Brandon Smith

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills have Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on their radar.

Prior to the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, the Bills had a visit with Smith according to The Draft Network:

Smith is viewed as a defender that can play in particular packages on a defense early in his NFL career but is unlikely to have a full-time role. The Bills also have linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano at the top of their depth chart at linebacker.

As a bit of a developmental player, Smith might find a way to carve out a role on special teams in Buffalo. The Bills changed their special teams coordinator role over to Matt Smiley this offseason.

Currently Smith is viewed as a Day 3 pick at the upcoming draft.

As a Penn State player, he is consider a “local” product to Buffalo. Because of that, Smith may not count as a top-30 visitor for the Bills.

