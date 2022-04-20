Report: Bills have pre-draft visit with LB Brandon Smith

The Buffalo Bills have Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on their radar.

Prior to the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, the Bills had a visit with Smith according to The Draft Network:

Penn State LB Brandon Smith had completed in-person visits with the #Bills, #Eagles, #Jets, #Giants and #Ravens. There's a lot of interest in a 6-3, 250 pound athletic LB prospect that ran a 4.52. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 15, 2022

Smith is viewed as a defender that can play in particular packages on a defense early in his NFL career but is unlikely to have a full-time role. The Bills also have linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano at the top of their depth chart at linebacker.

As a bit of a developmental player, Smith might find a way to carve out a role on special teams in Buffalo. The Bills changed their special teams coordinator role over to Matt Smiley this offseason.

Currently Smith is viewed as a Day 3 pick at the upcoming draft.

As a Penn State player, he is consider a “local” product to Buffalo. Because of that, Smith may not count as a top-30 visitor for the Bills.

