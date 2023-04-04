Report: Bills have pre-draft visit with S/LB Marte Mapu

The Buffalo Bills have interest in a versatile defensive prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Sac State linebacker/safety Marte Mapu has a pre-draft visit with the Bills.

Buffalo is only allocated a limited amount of those, so it does signal some legitimate interest in him from the team.

A box defender such as Mapu is the type of piece head coach Sean McDermott has coveted in the past. Recent free-agent signee Taylor Rapp profiles in a similar way, as do starting safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer–Poyer specifically plays well near the line of scrimmage.

Mapu did tear his pectoral muscle in 2022, but the Sacramento Bee also reports that he should be healthy by the start of training camp.

The 6-foot-3 defender played in 13 games last season but was hurt during offseason workouts ahead of the draft. He notched a career-high 76 tackles to go with his 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

While Mapu might seem like a bit of an under-the-radar prospect considering his school, he’s not. The Sac Bee’s report indicated that the Bills are one for 14 total NFL teams that have interest in him.

