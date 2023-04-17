Report: Bills have pre-draft visit with RB Kendre Miller

Another addition might still be coming in the direction of the Buffalo Bills running back room.

The Bills signed Damien Harris this offseason, adding him to their stable of backs which includes James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Since then, Buffalo has hosted free agent Latavius Murray on a visit, and the team has brought in a draft prospect as well.

According to Underdog Fantasy, TCU’s Kendre Miller has visited the Bills prior to the upcoming 2023 NFL draft:

TCU RB Kendre Miller is visiting the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/I4P22hhXEC — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 12, 2023

Miller’s game profiles similar to Harris’s. While Buffalo usually sports a running back room with up to four players in most seasons, the final piece there would usually have to play special teams as well. In a scenario with the Bills, that player would be Miller in 2023.

However, Miller could use his first year to be brought along slowly in the pros. Early on, Harris could see more early-down snaps out of Buffalo’s backfield and Miller could be mixed in more as the seasons rolls on.

In having a meeting with Miller, it does indicate that Buffalo has a level of interest in him since teams are only allocated a certain number of pre-draft visits. Most ratings on Miller have the TCU rusher slated as a mid-round selection.

In 2022, Miller had 1,399 rushing yards, an average of 6.2 yards per carry, and 17 touchdowns.

Related

Replacing the Bills major free agent departures with a 2023 draft pick Bills sign Kevin Jarvis to one-year deal Bills hosted Latavius Murray on free-agent visit

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire