Report: Bills plan to have Tre’Davious White back ‘sooner than later’

The Buffalo Bills have been mum on the Tre’Davious White front.

Not only is that the smart play because nobody should be rushed back from a serious ACL injury, but Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t give away an inch to opponents–Even if the season isn’t here yet.

However, an insider report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided some optimism on the cornerback.

According to Fowler, White could return “sooner than later.” That’s a very positive update with the 2022 regular season about a month away.

Here’s Fowler’s full report:

I’m told the plan is for cornerback Tre’Davious White to return to practice “sooner than later.” There doesn’t seem to be much panic out of Buffalo’s camp about his ability to return to the lineup. The Bills will likely keep their eye on veteran corners but don’t feel the need to overcompensate yet. First-round rookie Kaiir Elam has battled well throughout camp while learning some new techniques. He was mostly a press-man corner at Florida, and the Bills have worked with him on his off-coverage, which takes time to learn. He has been eager to take that challenge and apply it.

Fowler’s update is promising, but it should still be taken with a grain of salt. It’s worth noting that the report did not provide any sort of timeline.

There’s no reason for the team to rush White back into the fold. The Bills still could sit him for the first game or two of the regular season. Heck, even the first month and that would still be a very quick turnaround time from an ACL injury.

Buffalo can still certainly be happy about the update, regardless.

