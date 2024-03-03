Report: Bills plan to release Nyheim Hines

The Bills are moving on from running back Nyheim Hines.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo plans to release Hines at some point in the coming week.

By making that known now, the Bills are likely signaling that they're willing to trade Hines if any team is interested in parting with an asset for him. Schefter notes that Hines will likely be back for training camp.

Hines did not play during the 2023 season after suffering an ACL tear in a jet skiing accident. Hines reportedly was going to pursue legal action against those he believed were responsible for the crash.

Buffalo acquired Hines midway through the 2022 season from the Colts, who received Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick. Hines was mostly featured as a returner for the Bills through the rest of that season, famously returning a pair of kickoffs in the team’s Week 18 victory over the Patriots.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Hines has rushed for 1,202 yards with 10 touchdowns and caught 240 passes for 1,778 yards with eight touchdowns in his career. He’s played 81 games with 17 starts.

By releasing him, the Bills will save $4.66 million against the cap.