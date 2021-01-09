Report: Bills plan to approach Josh Allen about ‘massive’ extension

The Buffalo Bills have quarterback Josh Allen already under contract for another two years via his initial rookie contract combined with the fifth-year option on that deal which the team is likely to flex.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, even that just won’t do for the Bills, though. Reportedly Buffalo plans to kickoff their contact extension talks with the quarterback at some time this upcoming offseason.

Allen, fresh off a record-breaking and near MVP level Year 3 of his NFL career, is certainly a player that is easily deserving of such. Overall in 2020, Allen passed for 4,544 passing yards and added 45 total touchdowns.

Rapoport added in his report that Allen “could end up as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, if not, the highest.”

For reference, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached a monster extension in July. It was worth a colossal $503 million with $477 million guaranteed. Not only was Mahomes’ deal the biggest in football, it was the largest contract ever in sports history.

In terms of other of Allen’s teammates, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has been a man of his word.

Beane has consistently mentioned a desire to “lock up” the Bills’ own players, and he’s done just that already with guys like left tackle Dion Dawkins and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

One interesting thing to watch in regard to any extensions is the upcoming salary cap in 2021. Due to COVID-19 keeping many fans out of stadiums in 2020, the NFL and NFLPA have yet to agree on a salary cap for next season just yet.

In addition, players such as right tackle Daryl Williams, linebacker Matt Milano, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano are players that are slated to be free agents this upcoming offseason. Buffalo will have to decide what to do with such players as well.

