Report: Bills ownership, local government hold first in-person stadium talks

After a lot of headlines going back-and-forth via news outlets, the powers at be regarding the future building of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills have finally met in person.

Involved in the discussions is a three-sided equation. Those have long been New York State, team ownership and Erie County, who currently own and lease Highmark Stadium to the team.

According to The Athletic, those three had representatives visit Highmark Stadium on Monday for the first time.

Via writer Tim Graham:

Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County toured Highmark Stadium together to show how much work the 49-year-old venue needs to remain safe and viable. PSE has proposed a $1.4 billion stadium be built across Abbott Road in Orchard Park. The state has not made any kind of counterproposal, but sources close to the Monday meeting expressed optimism it could lead to progress on negotiations.

Also on Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the stadium situation involving the Bills. He expressed confidence that a deal between local government and the team would be worked out.

Originally reported was a notion of the team’s ownership wanting a stadium to be fully-funded by taxpayers. Then that was refuted in a follow-up report.

That latest also insists the project for a new stadium, which would be located in Orchard Park, would cost $1.4 billion.

In addition, construction could begin in the next year if things go according to plan.

