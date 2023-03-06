Report: Bills not expected to pursue Titans’ Derrick Henry

There’s a fire going on around Tennessee involving the Titans and Derrick Henry.

According to Bally Sports, the Titans have reportedly been shopping the All-Pro running back. That update comes after the 2023 NFL combine wrapped up last week.

The event is usually a breeding ground for news and rumors to emerge because every NFL team are together in one spot for an extended period. It’s natural and evidently Henry being traded was a topic on the table–An idea that would worry anyone in Tennessee.

However, he’s not going to be heading up to Buffalo. At least, that’s the early outlook.

According to a follow-up report from Bally, the Bills are not expected to be involved in discussions for Henry:

I do not expect the Bills to make a run at Henry https://t.co/p88uiC24T9 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 6, 2023

Despite the update, perhaps the sportsbooks know something we don’t. According to Sportsline, the Bills were given the best odds (+300) to land Henry upon news breaking.

Henry is now 29 years old with that scary running back age of 30 just around the corner.

But you won’t find many doubting him heading into 2023. Because of that, teaming him up with an offense led by quarterback Josh Allen… is an exciting prospect for those in Buffalo.

Last year, Henry rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns. He totaled 4.4 yards per carry on the season, a campaign where Tennessee was without starting QB Ryan Tannehill for parts of it. That allowed opposing defenses to key in on Henry, but he still put up those kinds of stats.

In Henry, Buffalo would have the bellcow running back the team has lacked since the departure of LeSean McCoy. Bills running back Devin Singletary took the most carries out of the backfield last season but he’s a pending free agent.

Not to mention, even Singletary might understand if the Bills decided to take a run at Henry… but for now, it’s unlikely.

