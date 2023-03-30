Report: Bills are not considered ‘most likely landing spot’ for Odell Beckham Jr.

The long-winding road that is Odell Beckham Jr. and his free agency tour continues.

A new report is indicating that the saga could conclude in the AFC East, but not with the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the New York Jets are currently the team that looks “most likely” to eventually sign Beckham. However, that still leans on the Jets and their ability to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade:

Odell Beckham Jr. has offers on the table from multiple teams, and I am told the Jets are the most likely landing spot but that Beckham could be waiting to make sure the Aaron Rodgers deal gets completed before finalizing his own decision. Baltimore has made a push for Beckham as well.

The Bills have long been connected to Beckham, however, the big issue is price tag.

Buffalo currently has $9.8 million in salary cap space according to Spotrac. The same ESPN report indicates that Beckham’s salary could eventually be upwards of $8-10M per year. That would be essentially the remainder of the team’s space which isn’t going to happen.

Last December, Beckham had a free-agent visit in Buffalo. He did with several other teams. Bills defensive end Von Miller had pushed for the team to sign him, but Beckham did not sign anywhere because of his knee injury he previous sustained.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has long touted Beckham, but signs might be pointing more toward New York for the wideout.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire