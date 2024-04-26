Advertisement

Report: Bills named among teams interested in trade for 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The second day of the 2024 NFL draft could get very interesting for the Buffalo Bills.

Slated to be the first team to make a pick, could the Bills actually trade again?

NFL Network’s Mike Giradi named Buffalo in a pre-Day 2 trade rumor, and it’s a lot more interesting than Thursday’s deal.

Not only could the Bills potentially trade out of the No. 33 selection, could Buffalo land a star receiver? Reportedly the Bills have shown interest in San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel:

