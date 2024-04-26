Report: Bills named among teams interested in trade for 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

The second day of the 2024 NFL draft could get very interesting for the Buffalo Bills.

Slated to be the first team to make a pick, could the Bills actually trade again?

NFL Network’s Mike Giradi named Buffalo in a pre-Day 2 trade rumor, and it’s a lot more interesting than Thursday’s deal.

Not only could the Bills potentially trade out of the No. 33 selection, could Buffalo land a star receiver? Reportedly the Bills have shown interest in San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel:

Lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk possibly being moved, but league sources indicate Deebo Samuel is more likely to be traded, and that two of the teams at the top of round two – Buffalo and New England – have interest in the player. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire