Report: Bills named among teams with interest in Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a prospect that reportedly has the attention of the Buffalo Bills prior to the start of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Buffalo Bills were named among teams that have interest in Gibbs:

Always intriguing to hear what teams are interested in the same guys, and such is the case with the Giants and Chiefs leading up to tomorrow, with both linked in NFL circles to Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. I’ve also heard the Ravens and Vikings connected to Flowers, and the Bills and Bengals tied to Gibbs, with both being intriguing jacks of all trades for creative offensive coordinators. Both should go Thursday.

A running back could be on the Bills’ draft radar even with the addition of Damien Harris during free agency. Harris joins a backfield of James Cook and Nyheim Hines, but there’s likely room for another player or two in Buffalo’s running back room.

Having said that, it seems unlikely that the Bills would use their top selection at No. 27 in the first round on a rusher. If Buffalo were to move back and Gibbs was there early in the second round? That would feel like a more-likely scenario.

Admittedly, Gibbs drew a comparison by Pro Football Focus that could excite. The football analytics outlet see some Alvin Kamara in him.

Adding the New Orleans Saints running back, or someone like him, to the Bills offense is a tempting idea.

Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards ads per carry and scored 10 times in 12 games last season with Alabama.

Related

Mel Kiper Jr.'s final 2023 NFL draft mock sends Bills first-round pass rusher 2023 NFL Draft: The top 9 safeties 2023 NFL draft guide: Location, start times, how to watch

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire